Actor Sachiin Joshi pays Rs 73 cr to be proud owner of Vijay Mallya's famed 'Kingfisher Villa' in Goa

Vijay Mallya's famed beach facing 'Kingfisher Villa' in Goa has finall yfound a new owner. After three failed auctions, the property was finally sold to actor-businessman Sachiin Joshi



Actor-producer Sachiin Joshi and actress Urvashi Sharma (who has changed her name to Raina Joshi). File Pic

If at first you fail, try, try again. And that's just what the lenders consortium led by State Bank of India (SBI) did. They kept tried to sell absconding liquor baron Vijay Mallya's 'Kingfisher Villa' in Goa, but failed thrice. But they have managed to sell it at last.

The luxurious beach front villa in Goa has been sold to Bollywood actor and businessman Sachiin Joshi, official sources said here on Saturday. The property is situated on the picturesque Candolim Beach, a tourist hotspot.

It had earlier failed to attract buyers on three auction attempts by SBI Caps - which had taken over the possession of the villa - ostensibly since the reserve price wa between Rs 81-85 crore.

State Bank of India chief Arundhati Bhattacharya had confirmed the sale of the property, but hadn't revealed the identity of the buyer.



The Kingfisher Villa

For the current sale, the reserve price was fixed at Rs 73 crore and the villa found a buyer in actor-cum-business baron, 33-year old Joshi, of the Mumbai-based Viiking Ventures Pvt. Ltd, said an SBI official who requested anonymity.

The property sale comprises a part of the recoveries due of the Rs 9,000-crore plus amounts including loan and interest outstanding from Mallya who is currently living in the UK since over a year.

The Pune-based JMJ Group of Industries belongs to Jagdish Mohanlal Joshi while his son Sachiin owns the Viiking Ventures Pvt Ltd., headquartered in Andheri.

Vijay Mallya

It is a media & entertainment conglomerate which has varied business interests in beverages including mineral waters and Goa strong beer, media, spas, hospitality and healthcare.

Sachiin Joshi also owns Goa-based beer brand Kings Beer and has a minority stake in PB Lifestyle, an exclusive licence holder in India for Playboy Enterprises.

The 32-year-old entrepreneur made his acting debut in 2011 with 'Aazaan', which he produced, and then produced another film, 'Jackpot', in which he was cast Sunny Leone opposite him. He has also acted in 'Mumbai Mirror' in 2013, it was produced by his wife.

The Kingfisher Villa, reportedly worth around Rs 100 crore, is built on a three acre plot and comprises magnificent bedrooms, artificial ponds and private swimming pools, open air dance floors, lush green gardens with over a score of expensive cars dotting the landscape.

