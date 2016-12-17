Actress and hubby, on the run, finally arrested for Rs 130 cr fraud

Malayalam actress Dhanya Mary Varghese and her husband, who had been on the run for a while, have finally been arrested in connection with a financial fraud of Rs 130 crore



The police arrested Malayalam actress Dhanya Mary Varghese and her husband on Friday in connection with a financial fraud of Rs 130 crore. The actress was detained by the Thiruvananthapuram police along with her husband and actor John Jacob as well as his brother Samson at Nagarcoil in Tamil Nadu on Friday morning.

This development in the fraud case takes place more than a month after her husband's father was arrested for allegedly duping his real estate firm's customers.

Jacob Samson, who is the chairman of Samson and Sons Builders and Developers Limited, which he runs with his two sons John and Sam, had been arrested earlier by the Crime Branch in Thiruvananthapuram for defrauding the investors with the promise of high-interest rates, Indian Express reported.

Varghese, her husband John and his brother Samuel, were on the run after complaints filed by clients, who had booked apartments from Samson Builders, owned by John’s family, but the company failed to honour the contracts.

According to police, Varghese, even though not a director in the company, had misled clients by stating on the company website that she was a director, the newspaper reported.

Samson Builders was in the process of constructing apartments and villas and had collected about Rs 100 crore from various clients and another Rs 30 crore from investors offering high rates of returns. But the company had failed to hand over the apartments to the clients in the last few months, forcing the people to appraoch the police and file a case of cheating.

Dhanya made her acting debut with Tamil film 'Thirudi' in 2006 and later debuted in Malayalam with 'Nanma' in 2007. She has acted in about 20 films, most of them in Malayalam. Some of her popular Malayalam films include "Nanma", "Thalappavu", "Vairam", and "Kerala Cafe".