Bhojpuri actress Anjali Shrivastav found dead at her home in Mumbai



Actress Anjali Shrivastav found dead at her home in Mumbai

A 29-year-old small-time actress was found dead at her residence in Vile Parle on Monday afternoon. The woman has been identified as Anjali Shrivastav, an actress who has worked in Bhojpuri films.

Sources said the parents of the woman had been trying to call her but were unable to reach her and they then informed the Mumbai police and shared her address.



Parimal Apartments, the building where actress Anjali Shrivastav was found dead

At around 12pm, the DN Nagar police reached Parimal Apartments near Juhu circle and reached flat number 501 on fifth floor, where she resided. They used a duplicate key to open the locked door and found Anjali dead in the house.



Actress Anjali Shrivastav was a resident of Parimal Apartments

Sources further added that she was found hanging from the ceiling.

A police official said, "We have registered an ADR in the matter and her body has been sent for post mortem in Cooper hospital. Her family has been informed, she is a native of Allahabad."



Actress Anjali Shrivastav was found dead in her house in Mumbai

The incident comes just a week after another struggling actress Kritika Chaudhary was found murdered in her rental apartment in Andheri West. Her semi-decomposed body was found by the Amboli police, who broke into her flat in Shri Bhairavnath Society after neighbours complained of a foul stench emanating from her home.

