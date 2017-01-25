Actress hospitalised after being attacked by stray dogs in Mumbai

Parul Yadav, who has made her name in Kannada films, is being treated at Kokilaben Hospital after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs near her Mumbai residence



Kannada actress Parul Yadav

Never in her wildest dreams would actress Parul Yadav have imagined that this is how her day would turn out. She was quietly preparing for the Kannada remake of 'Queen' when on Monday evening she was attacked by a pack of stray dogs near her Mumbai residence.

The actress, who has acted in Ram Gopal Varma's 'Killing Veerappan', was rushed to the Kokilaben Hospital and is being treated there for multiple injuries and dog bites.



Parul Yadav being treated at the Kokilaben Hospital. Pic courtesy Twitter

According to media reports, Parul was attacked by six dogs while she was walking her own puppy near her apartment in Mumbai's western suburb of Jogeshwari.

The actress is believed to have sustained multiple injuries on her face, legs, neck and scalp while trying to save her pet puppy from the stray dogs. The reports stated that Parul’s sister Sheetal had said that one of the star's neighbours had rushed to her help but by then Parul had already sustained severe injuries.

According to reports, Parul has also sustained a deep 3-inch cut on her head and is likely to be operated on on Wednesday.



Parul Yadav being treated at the Kokilaben Hospital. Pic courtesy Twitter

The actress, who is based in Mumbai and is a rising star in Kannada cinema, started her film career in Tamil and Malayalam. She debuted in 2011 in Kannada with Pawan Wadeyar’s Govindaya Namaha and has since worked in several Kannada films like Bachchan, Uppi2, Vaastu Prakara.

In 2016, the 34-year-old acted in director Ram Gopal Varma’s multi-lingual movie 'Killing Veerappan' -- it was her debut in Telugu movies and Bollywood.