Actress Kritika Chaudhary's killers turn out to be robbers too

The 250-page chargesheet filed by the Amboli police in the murder case of actress Kritika Chaudhary has revealed that the DNA samples of the accused helped the cops nail them. However, according to the investigation, the accused, who are currently in judicial custody, had fled with some cash and gold ornaments after committing the crime. Hence, they have been booked for robbery as well.



Kritika Chaudhary

Speaking to mid-day, Paramjit Singh Dahiya, DCP, zone IX, said, "The Amboli police recently filed a chargesheet after thoroughly investigating the case."

Body found days later

Accused Shakeel Khan, 33, and Basu Das, 40, killed Kritika on June 8 at her rental flat in Andheri West. On June 21, some of the residents of the building informed the police that a foul smell was emanating from her apartment and that the door was locked from inside. Her body was found on the bed. The cops had also recovered the weapon used in the murder from the spot.

After going through Kritika's phone records, the investigators had found that Khan was arrested in an NDPS case in August 2016. However, after he was released in November the same year, he started harassing Kritika for R6,000 that she owed him for the drugs she purchased.

Killed for Rs 6,000?

Kritika's brother Deepak Chaudhary said, "It is hard to believe that she was killed over a dispute of just R6,000. In fact, when the police handed over her belongings to us, we found Rs 20,000 in her purse. If the dispute was just over Rs 6,000, then she would have given them the money. How can someone be murdered for such a small amount of money? I hope she gets justice soon."

