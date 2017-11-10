Additional Inspector General, three cops killed in Pakistan suicide attack

A suspected suicide bomber on Thursday killed an additional inspector general and three other police officers in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, officials said, in the latest targeted attack on security forces in the restive region. The blast targeted the vehicle of Additional Inspector General, Telecommunications, Hamid Shakeel, who was passing through a an area in Quetta.

Pakistani security officials inspect a destroyed vehicle of a police officer at the site of a suspected suicide bomb attack in Quetta on Thursday. PIC/AFP