Additional Inspector General, three cops killed in Pakistan suicide attack
A suspected suicide bomber on Thursday killed an additional inspector general and three other police officers in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, officials said, in the latest targeted attack on security forces in the restive region. The blast targeted the vehicle of Additional Inspector General, Telecommunications, Hamid Shakeel, who was passing through a an area in Quetta.
Pakistani security officials inspect a destroyed vehicle of a police officer at the site of a suspected suicide bomb attack in Quetta on Thursday. PIC/AFP
27 killed, 69 hurt as bus falls into ravine
A speeding bus carrying over 100 passengers fell into a ravine killing at least 27 people and injuring 69 others in Pakistan's Punjab province, police said on Thursday. The overloaded bus was going from Kohat to Raiwind when it happened.