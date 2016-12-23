Aditya Pancholi and family sue Jiah Khan's mother Rabia for Rs 100 crore

Actor Aditya Pancholi, his wife Zarina and daughter Sana filed a contempt petition against deceased actor Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Khan, in the Bombay High Court on Thursday. The Pancholi family said that despite a statement by Rabia that she would not make defamatory statements against them, she continues to do so through her twitter handle.

Defamatory suit

In June 2014, the Pancholis had filed a defamation suit of '100 crore against Rabia alleging that she had been making defamatory statements against them in interviews given to TV as well as print media journalists and also through her twitter account. They had also sought before court that Rabia should refrain from making such comments.

The suit had referred to 18 tweets posted by Rabia between March 4 and May 1, 2014, which it mentioned were slanderous, defamatory and abusive.

Counsel Prashant Patil, who represents the Pancholi family said, "Despite giving a statement before Justice Shahrukh Kathawalla, she continues to post defamatory material on her twitter account. Between May and December 2015, she posted five tweets and also gave an interview to a magazine against the Pancholi family."

The petition is likely to be heard next week.