Actor Aditya Pancholi on Saturday night filed a written complaint with the Versova police, claiming that he had received an extortion call for Rs 25 lakh. According to the police, the actor, in his complaint, said that he has been receiving phone threats for the last three days from a person, who identified himself as Munna Pujari.



The accused also gave a bank account number to deposit the money, and threatened to kill him, if he failed to do so. At the time of going to press, the police were carrying out investigations and were yet to file an FIR. Cops said that prima facie there seems to be no involvement of the underworld.