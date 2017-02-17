Aditya Thackeray identified only with night bazars & roof top parties: Ashish Shelar

Ashish Shelar and Aaditya Thackeray

Intensifying his attacks on the Thackeray clan, the BJP leader Ashish Shelar today targeted Yuva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, saying the Mumbaikars do not even take note of him as he raises insignificant issues.

"For him (Aditya, son of party president Uddhav Thackeray), the only issues remaining are 'late night shopping markets and roof-top parties'. For us (BJP), the issues of Mumbai are different and they are: better roads, clean drinking water and effective gutter system. Aditya is identified only with night bazars and dancing at roof top parties," said Shelar, who heads the city unit of the BJP.

In his rallies for Sena candidates, Aditya has been criticising the estranged ally of his party. Sena and BJP are contesting the high-stake elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), slated for February 21, separately. The counting of votes will be held on February 23.

"Mumbaikars have 'unnoticed' Aditya Thackeray. I doubt about his seriousness in taking up the Mumbai's real issues," Shelar said.

Responding to the allegations levelled against the BJP MP Kirit Somaiya by Sena leaders last night, Shelar said they are indicative of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party losing its ground.

"Sena has raised new allegations against the BJP. First, they invited Hardik Patel as he is opposing the BJP. Sena is consistently trying to divert the attention of people from real issues and problems," he added.

A known Sena-baiter, Shelar has been firing salvos at the Sena leadership on the 'scams in the Sena-ruled BMC and the lack of transparency in administration'.