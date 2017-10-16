Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday did the groundbreaking puja for a Rs 6,500 crore GAIL gas terminal and a project of land levelling at the Gorakhpur Fertilizer Plant in Gorakhpur.

On the occasion, he also announced that a bio-diesel plant will also be set up in the Gorakhpur-Basti division. He also said that a central school will be opened in the fertilizer factory.

Yogi Adityanath

The Chief Minister later laid the foundation stone of a sugar mill at Pipraich.

Adityanath, who was accompanied by newly-appointed Bharatiya Janata Party state chief Mahendra Nath Pandey, is on a two-day visit to his erstwhile Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency and likely to announce many other development projects too.

GAIL officials said that work on the gas terminal will start soon and a pipeline was being constructed from Varanasi to Gorakhpur to bring gas for the fertilizer plant.