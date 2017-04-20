Adolf Hitler's birth anniversary: Interesting facts about the Nazi leader

Adolf Hitler

Hitler is generally referred to as one of the greatest dictator of the world, who killed six million Jews. On his birth anniversary, we look at some of the facts of the man who was also called as the 'monster'.

>> The name 'Adolph' means 'noble wolf.' Hitler used the pseudonym Herr Wolf early in his career when he wanted to avoid recognition. He named his headquarters 'Wolf's Lair' and 'Wolf's Headquarters'. The surname Hitler means 'small holder'.

>> Adolf Hitler was born on 20 April 1889 in Braunau am Inn, a town in Austria close to the border with the German Empire. He was the fourth of six children to Alois Hitler and Klara Pölzl

>> His early days in Vienna were full of bohemia. He worked as a casual labourer and eventually as a painter, selling watercolours of Vienna's sights. Hitler's dream was to become an artist. However, he was rejected by the Academy of Fine Arts Vienna twice.

>> Hitler's parents died before he was 19. His mother died of breast cancer when he was 18 years old and his father died of pleural hemorrhage he was 14 years old. Hitler was heartbroken when his mother died and even carried a her picture with him down to the last days in the bunker. After his mother's death, he ran out of money and was forced to live in homeless shelters and men's hostels.

>> Hitler reportedly was a vegetarian. He made the decision after the autopsy of his half-niece Geli Raubal, who shot herself in the heart. He is also believed to have sexual relationship with her.

>> Hitler met his lover Eva Braun whom he later married.

>> Hitler was Time Magazine's Man of the Year in 1938.

>> Hitler reportedly had a sweet tooth. He ate up to two pounds of chocolate per day.

>> The Nazi leader was responsible for the deaths of at least eleven million people, including 5.5 to 6 million Jews (representing two-thirds of the Jewish population of Europe).

>> It was reported that Hitler gave Nazi soldiers blow-up sex dolls to combat syphilis. The dolls were smaller than life sized and could easily fit into a soldiers backpack.

>> Hitler's autobiography is more of a political manifesto. It is called 'Mein Kampf' which means 'my struggle'