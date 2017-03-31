Adorable photos of a spa that's just for babies will make your day!

Adorable infants floating and receving body massage at Australia's first baby spa Baby Spa Perth has taken social media by storm. Here are some of those adorable moments



Newborns are so delicate to handle and so tender to cuddle. Eat, sleep, burp, and poop, are the only tasks that keep them engaged all day. Sometimes, the little ones also need a break from their regular activities of eating, sleeping, burping, and pooping to rejuvenate. And, to cater to these unsaid needs of these tiny human beings, two Indian sisters have opened an exclusive babies-only spa in Australia called 'Baby Spa Perth'.

The first-of-its-kind in Australia, the spa founded by Anita Yap and Kavita Kumar, only welcomes clients who aren't older than 6 months. The spa offers baby massages, hydrotherapy sessions and swimming sessions to their tiny clients.

Interestingly, it allows babies under eight weeks to swim in their own bathtubs. The floating session is made safe and secured with the help of 'Bubby', a patented flotation device that ensures maximum comfort and support. The spa ensures that babies receive maximum comfort and rejuvenation during the session. Background music is played at the time of spa and massages to make the sessions more soothing and engaging.

Now, pictures and videos of babies floating and bathing at the spa have gone viral online and you can’t resist from falling in love with these cute munchkins.

Here are some cute pictures of their happy faces that will make you giggle:

Xmas Hours | We are open from 28th to 30th Dec. Come down, escape the heat and enjoy hydrotherapy & baby massage with your little one #babyspaperth A post shared by Baby Spa Perth, AUSTRALIA (@babyspaperth) onDec 22, 2016 at 5:08pm PST

Aren't these adorable pictures and videos of infants floating and getting body massages in the baby spa making you smile? What do you think?