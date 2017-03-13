Afghan national arrested for smuggling heroin



Representational Pic

Noida: An Afghan national who was booked on charges of smuggling heroin has been arrested, police said today.

Abdul Ali (55) was admitted to Metro Hospitals and Heart Institute here on February 28 with complaints of pain in the abdomen and loss of consciousness. He was operated on March 2 and some plastic packets containing white powder were surgically removed from his abdomen.

After the packets containing white powder were removed from his abdomen, it was sent for testing and was confirmed as heroin, a police official had said on March 9.

During the probe, it was found that two mobile numbers on which Ali had spoken, were registered at Jaitpur in Delhi.

But, when police reached there it was found to be fake addresses, police had said.

Ali was arrested after he recovered from the surgery, an official at Sector 24 Police Station here said.