African woman strips after being 'racially abused' in Delhi Metro

A video is doing rounds on social media that shows an incident of alleged racism against African women in Delhi Metro wherein the ladies are fighting with male passengers

In the video, it is seen that the women are fighting with men who are hurling abuses and yelling 'Bahar Nikalo'.

When the fight got nastier, one woman took off her top which is when she was calmed down by one of the male passengers. Still agitated, the woman challenged them for a fight.

The reason for the brawl is vague however initial reports say it was due to seats.

Arnold Mutombo, a member of Association of African Students in India told Asian Age, "I have seen the video and found it disturbing. Irrespective of any community, race, religion and region, a woman must be treated with dignity and respect. Here in this video, these two women were ill treated by the crowd. It is painful and raises the question of the civil society here. We are also human beings and have the equal rights to live with peace and dignity. Such incidents should not take place anywhere in India or any party of world."

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that they not received any complaint against this issue. The spokesperson siad that DMRC has not received any complaint on this issue, which seems to have been sorted out among the passengers. In case any issue is brought, the DMRC takes appropriate action.

