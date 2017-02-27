After alleged 'rape threats', Kargil martyr's daughter compared with Dawood



A grab of Gurmehar Kaur's Facebook profile

New Delhi: The Delhi University student, whose social media campaign against ABVP recently went viral, has alleged to have received "rape threats".

Lady Sri Ram Ram College student Gurmehar Kaur, daughter of Kargil martyr Captain Mandeep Singh, said she has attracted a barrage of hate messages over her stand on the issue.

"I have been getting a lot of threats on social media. I think it is very scary when people threaten you with violence or with rape," she told NDTV.

Also Read: Shaken, not stirred: 'Not afraid of ABVP', state DU's students

Giving rape threats "in the name of nationalism" is not right, she added. Her comments received widespread support including from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Just listen to this. THIS is BJP. They will destroy our country. Everyone must rise against their goondaism," he tweeted while sharing her statement.

After the North Campus clash, Kaur had changed her Facebook profile picture holding a placard which read "I am a student from Delhi University. I am not afraid of ABVP. I am not alone. Every student of India is with me. #StudentsAgainstABVP".

Delhi University's Ramjas College had on Wednesday witnessed large-scale violence between members of AISA and ABVP workers. The genesis of the clash was an invite to JNU students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid to address a seminar on 'Culture of Protests' which was withdrawn by the college authorities following opposition by the ABVP.

In a recent development, JP MP Pratap Simha compared Kaur with Dawood Ibrahim. "At least Dawood did not use the crutches of his father's name to justify his anti-national stand," Simha, who represents Mysore in the Lok Sabha, said.