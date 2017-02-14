After Akhilesh's jibe, PM Modi says the Uttar Pradesh CM is 'blinded by power'



Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the rally. Pic/PTI

Lakhimpur Kheri: A day after Akhilesh Yadav's 'kaam ki baat' jibe at him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday hit back, saying the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister could not see the work done by the Centre as he is "blinded by absolute power".

Addressing an election rally here, he asked Akhilesh-led Samajwadi Party government to give its account of work done in the past five years.

Urging voters of Uttar Pradesh to give BJP a chance, Modi said if his party is voted to power, all anti-social elements would be behind bars within six months.

The Prime Minister, while speaking about initiatives of his government at the Centre, said, "He (Akhilesh) cannot see the work as he is blinded with absolute power.'

His attack on Akhilesh came a day after the Chief Minister took a swipe at him in the context of his 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme, saying "I want to ask him as to when will he do 'kaam ki baat' ( talk of something worthwhile)".

Modi found faults in various works undertaken by Akhilesh and attacked him over law and order situation, saying incidents of rape and murder were on the rise and gangs were operating from inside the prisons.

Contending that the cases of "abduction and riots have increased", Modi asked Akhilesh, "Is this your 'kaam (work) or karname (bad deeds)' which is speaking?" In an appeal to the voters, the Prime Minister said, "Give us a chance. All those using 'katta, chaku and churi' (country-made pistol and knives) will be behind bars."