After Bengaluru, it's Delhi: Mob molests girl on bike, attacks cops

Even as the country is yet to recover from the Bengaluru molestation cases, a new video has emerged, this time from New Delhi, in which a mob of men are seen assaulting a woman on a bike in Mukherjee Nagar on New Year's Eve.

According to a report in News18, when cops tried to intervene, the unruly mob assaulted them as well. Some female police personnel were also injured in the attack by the men, who were said to be drunk. Damage to police property was also reported.

"We were standing at the barricade when we saw two people including a woman coming on a bike. There were some 200 drunk men around and they tried to stop the bike and tried grabbing the girl. We intervened and helped the girl get away. We caught two men too,” Anil Kaushik, a policeman, told the news channel.

"The drunk boys then came back with friends from a nearby restaurant and started pelting stones. We were few in number so we retreated to the Batra chowki. They then attacked the chowki and forced their way in to rescue their friends. They beat us with rods. Several women cops were injured by them too," the constable was further quoted as saying.

2017 hasn’t begun well for women in the country, as two shocking incidents of molestation were reported from Bengaluru, on New Year’s Eve, and CCTV footage of the shameful acts have gone viral.