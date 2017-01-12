After BSF jawan, now CRPF soldier's video goes viral



The dust over BSF jawan Tej Bahadur’s mistreatment allegations is yet to settle. But, a new video had emerged in which a CRPF soldier is questioning the government over the pension scheme.

In the video, which is two minute and fifty one seconds long, the CRPF soldier Jeet Singh is seen expressing his displeasure over the pensions drawn by CRPF jawans in contrast to those given to Armymen as well as the para-military forces.

Jeet, who joined the CRPF in 2012, alleges that their pensions have been stopped, and goes on to add that while people in Army have facilities like One Rank One Pension, and medical facilities among others, people in CRPF even do not get pension post retirement.

While signing off in the video, Jeet questions why there is such discrimination against CRPF officials.

The latest incident comes a couple of days after a BSF jawan Yadav’s video went viral, in which alleges that soldiers on the LoC are served poor quality food, and sometimes even go to sleep empty-stomach.