After calendar-diary fiasco, Khadi Udyog targets employees



Narendra Modi



After the furore over calendars and diaries in which Mahatma Gandhi's photos were replaced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's, the Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) struck back at the employees in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The KVIC Deputy CEO handling Administration and HR has slapped a memo to the employees union, asking it to explain why they staged an "unauthorised protest" on its premises on January 12.

In a three-point show-cause notice issued to the Shiv Sena-affiliated Khadi Gramodyog Karmachari Sena office-bearers, the KVIC claimed that the protest had spoilt the "image of the organisation".

The letter dated January 16, with a handwritten addition of January 18, has demanded a KGKS response within 48 hours.

The KGKS has termed the memo as yet another instance of how "autocracy and dictatorship" has entered the KVIC and now employees resorting to even "a silent, Gandhian form of protest" were sought to be penalized.

On Thursday, the IANS first reported how the KVIC had suddenly replaced Mahatma Gandhi by Modi from its prestigious, annual calendars and diaries, sparking off outrage across India.

That afternoon, shocked employees had performed prayers at the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside the KVIC Central Prayer Hall and staged a half hour lunch-time silent protest, with black bands around their mouths.