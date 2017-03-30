After clash, extra forces deployed in Kashmir



Villagers during the funeral procession of rebel Tauseef Ahmed Wagay at Kanjkul village in Kulgam district. Pic/AFP

Srinagar: Extra forces were yesterday deployed in sensitive areas of Kashmir Valley where normal life was disrupted due to a strike called by separatists to protest the killing of civilians during a clash with security forces.

Three civilians were killed and 18 others were injured yesterday as security forces clashed with stone-pelters trying to disrupt an anti-militancy operation which ended with the killing of a terrorist in Budgam district of Kashmir.

Officials said yesterday that most of the shops, business establishments and fuel stations were shut in view of the strike. Similar reports of shutdown were received from most other district headquarters of the Valley, an official said. Extra security forces were deployed in sensitive areas like Chadoora, where the killings took place, as well as in downtown areas. Agencies

Many local youths joined militancy

As many as 104 local youths of Jammu and Kashmir have joined militancy since 2016 and 65 of them are currently active, Lok Sabha was informed.