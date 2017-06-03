After cracking UPSC, visually impaired Pranjal has sights on Collector's post

Pranjal, a 27-year-old from Ulhasnagar, who ranked 124 in the UPSC exams 2016, dreams of becoming a collector



Pranjal wants to become a collector. Pic/Navneet Barhate

A 27-year-old from Ulhasnagar has proved that you don't need eyes to walk the path of success. Visually impaired Pranjal Lah­ensingh Patil has aced the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams of 2016 with a rank of 124, a major impr­ovement from her rank of 773 the previous year.

Pranjal, who shifted to Dombivli after her marriage to a businessman, completed her graduation in political science from St Xavier's College in Mumbai. She also finished her masters in international relations from the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. Speaking to mid-day, she said, "I had been planning to appear for the UPSC exams for a long time, but I started preparing for it in April 2015. Despite all my efforts, I ranked 773 in my first attempt, which disappointed me. So, this year I tried to crack the exams with renewed vigour. I'm aiming for IAS as I want to contribute to society in a significant manner."

Apparently, Pranjal had applied for a job in the Railways after she secured 773, but due to her sight issues, she was denied the same. Consequently, she tweeted about it to Union Railway Minister Suresh Pra­bhu as well as PM Narendra Modi. "She got a job in a telecommunication company in Faridabad, but she was not satisfied with it as she always dreamed of becoming a collector. We are proud that she didn't let her eyes govern her fate and future," said Nitin Patil, Pranjal's brother.

According to Nitin, Pranjal lost her eyesight at the age of eight. "My family has supported me through everything and encouraged me through the exams, too. My husband has also been a huge support. During my college days, I had to travel by train from Ulhasnagar to CST. While it was nerve-wracking, initially, it has become like a routine now."

Pranjal says her high rank in the UPSC exams has been a huge boost to her self-esteem. "Now I feel like I can achieve anything I want. I want to make a difference to the world, to India."

