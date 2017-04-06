After Dalai Lama visits AP, China vows 'necessary measures'



The Dalai Lama in AP. Pic/PTI

Beijing: China warned yesterday that it will take "necessary measures" to defend its territorial sovereignty and interests, after India "obstinately" allowed the Dalai Lama to visit the "disputed" parts of Arunachal Pradesh, causing "serious damage" to the bilateral ties.

China also lodged a protest with India's Ambassador in Beijing, Vijay Gokhale.

China will firmly take necessary measures to defend its territorial sovereignty and legitimate rights and interests, Hua asserted. Asked what measures, Hua did not elaborate.

The Dalai Lama says

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama emphatically said India has never used him against China. He also urged China to give Tibet meaningful self-rule" and "autonomy". "India has never used me against China. I am a messenger of the ancient Indian thought and I talk about ahimsa, peace, harmony and secular ethics wherever I go," he said.