After delaying results, Mumbai University now hikes exam fees

As if delayed and botched results weren't enough to trouble students, the University of Mumbai has now decided to increase its examination fees. The university issued a circular in March with revised remuneration data for examination staff. The circular also talks about increase in the examination fee charged to students. It has doubled for some courses.

Student unions plan to protest the hike. Sachin Pawar, president of the Students' Law Council, said, "The university starts an initiative to give its students discounted helicopter rides, but increases fees for basic facilities. This is ironic. Conducting examinations and declaring results is the basic responsibility of any university. Is the university going to be any better when conducting exams, will results be on time after this fee hike?"

"The paper-checking process is to go digital with scanned answer sheets. In that case, university has to decrease the fee, as several tasks will be eliminated," said Manoj Tekade, president of Prahar Students' Organisation.

Registrar Dr MA Khan, said, "The fee has been increased after a long time, to match the increased remuneration chart for teachers and other staffers working for examination purposes."