After four failures, Nashik resident Bhushan Ahire tops MPSC exam

Nashik resident, declared MPSC topper, talks about his efforts over five years and how he is now looking forward to work for the nation



Nashik's Bhushan Ahire celebrates after topping the MPSC exam

Bhushan Ahire (28) from Nashik couldn't sleep the night of March 16 - the day he was declared topper of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam. His efforts of almost five years had paid off, making his dream of working for the development of the nation come true.

Ahire is positive about his future journey. After thanking his coaching professor, he gave credit to the current generation of civil servants, who are inspiring many from the next generation to take up government services.

In a chat with mid-day, the information technology engineer shared several things, right from his exam preparation to his opinion on the country's current condition. Excerpts:

Since the result came out, everybody has been speaking about how this boy who had failed in his earlier attempts has come out a shining star. What do you have to say about it?

There is a lesson everybody should take from here - hard work pays off and it is important that one never loses hope. I prepared for the MPSC for five years. This was my fifth attempt. Twice I lost the chance to get on the merit list by a mark or two. I had gotten a job in Mantralaya as a Class II officer. I had already taken an extension for joining and was preparing for the exam. But I failed and couldn't ask for more time to start work. That's when I took the tough decision of leaving the job in hand and start the preparation for another attempt. Today, when I look back, it has been a hell of a ride.

What inspired you to take up civil services?

Nobody in my family is from this background. My parents are primary school teachers in Nashik. Looking at the current generation of civil servants who are doing commendable work without any political influence inspired me. I have lived in Nashik; we have an ancestral house in Satana, a small village with a population of 1,000-odd people, where we have our farm. We spend most of our vacations there. I feel that I have a good understanding of rural as well as urban life. I am positive that that will work to my advantage in implementing policies and working for development.

Isn't it true that urban youth generally show no interest in government services?

I see that trend changing now. Urban youths want to be a part of the government. The number of them preparing for civil services is increasing. There are only a handful cases where a government officer is caught in wrongdoings; a majority of them are doing good work.

What will you say about the current condition the country is in?

I feel that we are currently in the best of times as a developing nation. This is a period of transition - going cashless, digitisation, etc. Because we have such a large population, there are bound to be some problems in implementation, but it is a positive move. At the same time, social issues of the country also need to be dealt with, which is my interest. I want to work for people from the marginalised community, bring them forward.

Do you think technology has reached all levels for the shift to digitisation?

Yes, I believe so. We see people working in our fields taking the help of technology. In some more time, technology's penetration will be far greater in the society, and a developing nation is bound to take advantage of it.

What are your future plans?

I will begin the training now for the work I want to do. At the same time, my UPSC preparations will continue.