Shocking! After gangrape, acid attack and stabbing, woman made to drink acid

Even as 'anti-Romeo' squads take to the streets of Uttar Pradesh in an effort to implement CM and Home Minister Yogi Adityanath's women's safety agenda, there are shocking instances of women being attacked in broad daylight in the state.

A woman, who allegedly has faced acid attacks, gang-rape and a stabbing in the past, was allegedly forced to drink acid by two men in the Allahabad-Lucknow Ganga Gomti Express on Thursday. She was rushed to the hospital fo treatment, Hindustan Times reported.

The plight of the victim also caught the attention of state chief minister Adityanath Yogi, who visited her and announced a Rs 1 lakh assistance. He also desired that the guilty be arrested.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi arrives at the Gandhi Ward of KGMU in Lucknow on Friday to meet a gang rape victim. The victim was also forced to drink acid in a moving train on the outskirts of Lucknow on Thursday. Pic/PTI

The police claimed to have arrested the two accused persons identified as Bhondu Singh and Guddu Singh.

According to police officials, the shocking incident came to light when the woman got off the Allahabad-Lucknow Ganga Gomti Express at Charbagh station here and gave a written complaint to the government railway police. She had written it being unable to speak, they said.

As per the complaint, the alleged victim said that two persons forced her to drink acid around 10.30 am on Thursday. This was allegedly the fourth attack on the woman by the same group of men.

"She was gang raped in 2009, and a case was filed in Unchahar. However, no action was taken in the case and the culprits continued to move freely. In 2012, she was attacked with knife with a serious attempt on her life. In 2013, she was attacked with acid," Laxmi, an acid attack survivor, was quoted as saying in the article.

Two men had allegedly gang-raped and attacked her with acid over a property dispute in her home at Unchahar (Raebareli) in 2009, 100 kilometres from Lucknow, they added.

The woman works with a cafe run by acid attack survivors in Lucknow -- Sheroes Hangout Café -- had gone home on March 10 as her daughter was taking class 10 examinations, police sources. The victim told the cops that she was returning on Thursday when the incident took place.

She was then taken to Lucknow's King George's Medical University for treatment.

Women cops take selfies with acid attack victim, suspended



Woman constables posted for the security of gang rape and acid attack survivor, taking selfies in KGMU on Friday. The Uttar Pradesh police has ordered action against the three "insensitive" woman constables after their selfies. Pic/PTI

The matter took another bizarre turn when three women constables, deployed to protect her, took selfies with the victim in the hospital bed.

The three women constables of the Uttar Pradesh police who allegedly took selfies with the 45-year-old victim while she was undergoing treatment in a hospital were suspended while an enquiry has been ordered on Friday.

The selfies the three constables took have gone viral forcing a red faced police department to suspend the trio and order a probe.

