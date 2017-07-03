After India, China says it is also different from 1962

Representational picture

Beijing: Amid rising tensions over their border row, Beijing on Monday responded to India in similar fashion, saying the China of 2017 was not the China of 1962.

"To some extent he is right in saying that India in 2017 is different from the India in 1962, just like China is also different," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said, referring to Indian Defence Minister Arun Jaitley.

Last week, after China warned India to learn from its military debacle of 1962, Jaitley had said that the India of 2017 was not the India of 1962.

The Indian and Chinese troops had a face-off at Doklam or Donglong, a disputed territory between China and Bhutan.

While Beijing asked New Delhi to withdraw troops from Donglong region, it accused India of infringing upon Bhutan's sovereignty.

It also said that India was using Bhutan to confuse right with wrong.

"In order to cover up the illegal entry of Indian border troops, they distort the facts," Geng said.

"And even at the expense of the Bhutan's independence and sovereignty, they try to confuse right with wrong, which is futile."