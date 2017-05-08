After IS reveal, British 'jihadi bride' Sally Jones moves up in US kill list



Sally Jones. Pic/YouTube

Britain's most notorious female terror suspect Sally Jones has become a target of American authorities after new evidence pointed to her involvement in at least a dozen Islamic State plots around the world.

The 49-year-old, a mother-of-two from Kent in southeast England, is regarded by the Pentagon as a "high priority" for assassination in Syria after it emerged that the so-called "jihadi bride" of British terror suspect Junaid Hussain is among the most prolific Western recruiters and attack planners for ISIS. One plot involved kidnapping a US Army veteran and beheading him on camera in his home before broadcasting the murder to the world.

Almost all the plots involving Jones or her husband Hussain have targeted the military 'including Royal Air Force (RAF) bases in Britain', making the Pentagon's desire to eliminate her highly personal. Jones, however, is believed to be using her 11-year-old son Jojo as a shield to avoid the same fate as her husband.