After killing 30 people, Hurricane Maria lashes Turks and Caicos Islands

A man walks on a divider while carrying his bicycle in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Pic/AFP
Hurricane Maria lashed the Turks and Caicos Islands on Friday after destroying homes, causing widespread flooding, crippling economies and killing at least 30 people on Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands.
Maria was the second major hurricane to hit the Caribbean this month and the strongest storm to hit the US territory of Puerto Rico in nearly 90 years. It completely knocked out the island's power and several rivers hit record flood levels. Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello said, "We have reports of complete devastation," adding that the storm's dangers were not over, as 'mudslides and surges, as well as flooding continues.'
Fourteen deaths were reported on the island nation of Dominica, which has a population of about 71,000. Two people were killed in the French territory of Guadeloupe and one in the US Virgin Islands.
Trending Video
Watch video: Ryan School murder: My brother was beaten up to give wrong statements
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
Kareena Kapoor Khan snapped with baby Taimur at mom Babita's house
Photos: Amruta Fadnavis at a fashion and lifestyle exhibition
Photos: Sushmita Sen stuns in a black dress with thigh-high slit
Photos: Bhumi Pednekar, Saiyami Kher at a film screening in Mumbai
Dreaded dons! Meet Bollywood's gangster brigade