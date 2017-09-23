After killing 30 people, Hurricane Maria lashes Turks and Caicos Islands



A man walks on a divider while carrying his bicycle in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Pic/AFP

Hurricane Maria lashed the Turks and Caicos Islands on Friday after destroying homes, causing widespread flooding, crippling economies and killing at least 30 people on Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands.

Maria was the second major hurricane to hit the Caribbean this month and the strongest storm to hit the US territory of Puerto Rico in nearly 90 years. It completely knocked out the island's power and several rivers hit record flood levels. Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello said, "We have reports of complete devastation," adding that the storm's dangers were not over, as 'mudslides and surges, as well as flooding continues.'

Fourteen deaths were reported on the island nation of Dominica, which has a population of about 71,000. Two people were killed in the French territory of Guadeloupe and one in the US Virgin Islands.