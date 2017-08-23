After merger, MLAs revolt against Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami (R) and O Panneerselvam exchange greetings following merger of their factions

Unhappy over the merger with O Panneerselvam faction, MLAs loyal to sidelined AIADMK leaders Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran yesterday told the Governor that they no longer had confidence in Chief Minister K Palaniswami, prompting the opposition DMK to demand a trust vote.

“We are going to initiate efforts to bring in a new CM with the help of our supporting MLAs,” Dhinakaran supporter and Andipatti MLA Thanga Tamil Selvan told reporters following a meeting with Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao a day after the patch-up between the camps led by Palaniswami and rebel leader Panneerselvam.

The Dhinakaran camp had on Monday claimed the support of 25 AIADMK MLAs. Raj Bhavan sources confirmed that the meeting took place this morning, but did not divulge details, including the number of members in the delegation and the nature of their interaction with Rao.

“We have informed the Governor that we don't have confidence in the Chief Minister,” Selvan said after the MLAs owing allegiance to Dhinakaran, nephew of jailed AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala, met Rao.

Of the 234-member Assembly, the AIADMK has 134 MLAs excluding the Speaker. Late chief minister Jayalalithaa's RK Nagar constituency is still vacant.

The DMK has 89 seats followed by its allies Congress with eight and IUML one seat.

Seeking to capitalise on the developments, principal opposition DMK shot off a letter to the Governor asking him to convene the assembly and direct Palaniswami to prove his majority in the House.

Asked about the possibility of the Palaniswami government facing a trust vote, Selvan said that was "our intention." "Our intention is that there should be a trust vote. So after that a new Chief Minister will be in place," he claimed.

MLAs supporting Dhinakaran have been on a warpath against Palaniswami, questioning the merger of the Amma faction-led by him and Panneerselvam's Puratchi Thalaivi Amma faction on Monday.

Tamil Selvan criticised Palaniswami for aligning with Panneerselvam, who had been critical of the government till very recently.

234

No of members in the Assembly