After Nigerians, Kenyan woman attacked in Greater Noida

The Kenyan student, who was thrashed by some unidentified men near Knowledge Park, receiving treatment at a hospital in Greater Noida on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Noida: A day after India condemned an attack on some Nigerian students and said it was committed to safety of foreign nationals, a Kenyan woman was on Wednesday morning dragged out of a cab in Greater Noida by a group of men, and punched and kicked in the abdomen, police said.

The woman, whose name has been withheld, was attacked around 4.30 a.m. near Alstonia Apartments in Knowledge Park area while coming from Delhi Police Society in Greater Noida after meeting a friend.

The Kenyan student, in her 20s, alleged that she was pulled out of her Ola cab, slapped and kicked in her abdomen by 10-12 men.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Gautam Budh Nagar, Abhinandan told IANS that the men are yet to be identified.

"They attacked her when she resisted and tried to shout for help. We have registered a case and are investigating to identify and nab the attackers."

Police have registered a case under sections of rioting, unlawful assembly, criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt of the Indian Penal Code.

She was taken to Greater Noida's Kailash Hospital and was discharged after first aid.

Investigators said they initially got information that five-six men were involved in the attack but the woman told them that 10-12 people attacked her.

"We are in touch with Ola officials and getting the details of the cab driver who fled from the spot during the attack," he said.

Greater Noida, which houses numerous colleges and universities where thousands of foreign nationals study, witnessed violence against African nationals on Monday night in which four Nigerians were injured.

The Nigerian students were attacked near Pari Chowk in Greater Noida and two more were beaten up inside a shopping mall.

The attack took place after protests over the death of Manish Khari, a Class 12 student in Greater Noida's NSG Society, due to suspected drug overdose. The mob accused the Nigerians of being involved in drug running.

On Tuesday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay termed the incident "deplorable" and said the government is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all foreigners in India. "People from Africa, including students and youth, remain our valued partners."