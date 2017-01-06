After NYPD, US Army approved turbans, beards

The new set of regulations allows religious accommodations to be approved at the brigade-level



The rules came about largely in response to litigation and advocacy from Sikh servicemen. Pic/Sikh Coalition

Washington: In a significant move to enable all religious minorities in America including the Sikhs to freely serve without exception, the US Army has issued new regulations on religious liberty to accommodate people who wear beards, turbans or hijabs.

The new set of rules, issued by Secretary of the Army Eric Fanning, allows religious accommodations to be approved at the brigade-level. Previously it was at the level of Secretary. Once that approval occurs, the change will ensure that the religious accommodation is enduring and applies to most positions within the US Army. The new regulations came about largely in response to litigation and advocacy from Sikh servicemen who wear beards and turbans for religious reasons, and who wanted to be able to keep them while actively serving. The regulations provide that, except in rare circumstances, sincere followers of the Sikh faith may no longer be forced to abandon their religious turbans, unshorn hair, or beards to serve their country.