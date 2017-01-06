After NYPD, US Army approved turbans, beards

The new set of regulations allows religious accommodations to be approved at the brigade-level
The rules came about largely in response to litigation and advocacy from Sikh servicemen. Pic/Sikh Coalition
Washington: In a significant move to enable all religious minorities in America including the Sikhs to freely serve without exception, the US Army has issued new regulations on religious liberty to accommodate people who wear beards, turbans or hijabs.
The new set of rules, issued by Secretary of the Army Eric Fanning, allows religious accommodations to be approved at the brigade-level. Previously it was at the level of Secretary. Once that approval occurs, the change will ensure that the religious accommodation is enduring and applies to most positions within the US Army. The new regulations came about largely in response to litigation and advocacy from Sikh servicemen who wear beards and turbans for religious reasons, and who wanted to be able to keep them while actively serving. The regulations provide that, except in rare circumstances, sincere followers of the Sikh faith may no longer be forced to abandon their religious turbans, unshorn hair, or beards to serve their country.
Voices
Joe Crowley, Congressman
‘This is a major progress, not just for the Sikh-American community but for our nation's military. Sikh-Americans love this country and want a fair chance to serve in our country on equal footing.’
Harsimran Kaur, Sikh-American Coalition legal director
‘We are pleased with the progress that this new policy represents for religious tolerance and diversity by our nation’s largest employer’
Photos: Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra spotted hugging at Mumbai airport
Om Puri passes away: Memorable films of the veteran actor
Photos: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mannara Chopra at an awards show
Birthday special: Rare pictures of Indian cricket veteran Kapil Dev
AR Rahman's 50th birthday: Interesting facts about the music maestro
0 Comments