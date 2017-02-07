After photos of crack goes viral, NHAI says Versova bridge is not broken

After photos of crack in Versova bridge went viral, NHAI puts up board to quash rumour



A public notice that was put up on Godhbunder Rd by NHAI states that there is ‘no crack in the bridge’

After a photograph went viral on social media about a crack that had appeared in the Versova bridge – one of the most important bridges that connects Mumbai to Vasai-Virar – the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), fed up of the non-stop calls it had been receiving, put up a notice board at the bridge recently dismissing the viral message.

The NHAI has called the message and the photo circulating on several Whatsapp groups an old picture dating back to 2013. The notice has been put up on Ghodbunder Road just before the bridge leading towards Virar.

It reads: "This is to inform that recently there has been a viral massage transmitted on Whatsapp regarding a new crack in the Versova bridge. The public has been informed that there is no new crack and the bridge is under continuous surveillance by bridge engineers and is safe for movement of light vehicles." NHAI has also displayed the old and new pictures on the same board.



The photograph that was circulated on social media

According to officials, the old photo has been circulating for more than a week. The message read: “Ghodbunder bridge is waiting to fall. If not repaired on time, then accidents like the one in Mahad could be repeated. Beware!”

The same photo was seen on twitter last week warning people about the ‘dilapidated’ condition of the bridge.

Thane Traffic Police (Rural) could not be reached for comment.