After Ravindra Gaikwad, TMC MP Dola Sen creates ruckus, delays Air India flight

Air India

New Delhi: In another incident of unruly behaviour by an MP, TMC's Dola Sen allegedly delayed Air India's Delhi-Kolkata flight by nearly 40 minutes after an argument over seating arrangement.

The MP had booked front row seats on makemytrip.com and had paid extra for those seats, said Air India. But she could only be booked on emergency exit seats, which also have similar leg room.

When Sen boarded the plane with her wheelchair-bound mother, she was told by the cabin crew that rules do not permit wheelchair-bound passengers to sit on emergency exit seats, said Air India.

The airline said the MP didn't mention that she was being accompanied by a wheelchair-bound passenger at the time of booking tickets.

Following this, the TMC MP "shouted and screamed" at the cabin crew, the airline claimed.

This forced the pilot to come out of the cockpit, who offered business class seats to the MP's mother but Sen declined. Sen could not be immediately reached for comments.