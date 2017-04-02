After Romeos in UP, action against 'majnus' across MP



Members of the anti-Romeo squad at work in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, last month. File Pic

Bhopal: After Uttar Pradesh, it is now the turn of the Madhya Pradesh government to crackdown on Romeos with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan promising to reform "majnus" and bring about a legislation to hang those raping minors.

"We will reform 'majnu-type' of people. They don't know how to respect. They are not good for the civilised society. A campaign will be launched against majnus," the chief minister said.

He also said an amendment to the criminal law providing death penalty for raping a minor would be introduced in the Assembly soon. "A bill providing death sentence for rape of minors would be presented in the coming monsoon session (of Assembly). Once it is passed, it would be forwarded to the President for assent."