Mumbai: After six radiation therapy sessions for cancer, top canine cop Ruby passes away

Sunday was indeed a tough day for the Mumbai Police, not in terms of cracking a major case, but in coming to terms with the loss of one of the most important members of their team – the canine cop Ruby. After undergoing six radiation therapy sessions as part of her treatment for carcinoma, a type of cancer that affects the tissue that lines internal organs, she passed away at Sakrabai Dinshaw Patit Hospital in the early hours of the day.



Ruby was laid to rest with state honours at the hospital where she was undergoing treatment

With a tumour in her urinal tract, Ruby's condition was critical. She also had to undergo a surgery in February this year. Sources said that she was admitted to the hospital for her radiation therapy in October and since then she was responding well to the treatment. But on Sunday morning she developed some respiratory problems that led to her death. Post-mortem report suggests cachexia and respiratory failure as the cause of her death.

Speaking to mid-day, Dr Pradeep Chowdhary, who had been treating Ruby, said, "She had completed six sessions of radiation therapy and was responding well to the treatment." The Doberman was laid to rest with state honours at the hospital on Sunday evening in the presence of senior Mumbai Crime Branch officers and the entire unit of the city police dog squad.

Sanjay Saxena, joint commissioner of police, crime, said, "She was one of the best dogs in the squad. Her death is a huge loss." When contacted, her handler Navnit More said, "We are extremely sad that she is no more with us. The entire squad will miss her."

Ruby helped crack 20 cases

Ruby, a six-and-a-half-year-old Doberman, has helped the Mumbai Police in cracking at least 20 major cases since she became a part of the force in 2011. She was just 11 months old when she brought into the department in 2010. She underwent training for detecting crime cases for a year, after which she joined the dog squad.

