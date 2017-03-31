After Thane, doctors now abused and manhandled in Pune



Pune: Barely a day after two medical interns were assaulted by a patient and his relatives in Thane, two doctors were attacked at a Pune hospital. The sons of a patient claimed a doctor had given her the wrong injection, due to which she died. They manhandled and abused the doctors.

The incident took place at the Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital at Katraj early yesterday. Office superintendent Dr Pravin Jadhav (41) approached the Bharati Vidyapeeth police, who arrested the patient’s sons, Pandurang, Rahul, and Laxman, under the Indian Penal Code.

Dr Jadhav said, "A patient, Manda Khaladkar, died while undergoing treatment. Her relatives said that Dr Shreeraj Pawar gave her the wrong injection, due to which she died. They started manhandling and abusing Dr Pawar, and other patients were disturbed."

Inspector Vijaysinh Gaikwad of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station said, "Dr Sumit Jagtap, who was trying to take a video of the assault, was also abused and beaten. They picked up a chair and tried to hit him with it. We tried to counsel the trio but they refused to listen to us or the doctors."

The trio has been remanded in magistrate custody.