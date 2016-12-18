E-paper

AgustaWestland scam: Ex-IAF chief, 2 others sent to jail till Dec 30

By Agencies | Posted 18-Dec-2016Now Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Former IAFâÂÂchief SP Tyagi
Former IAFâÂÂchief SP Tyagi

New Delhi: Former IAFâÂÂchief SP Tyagi was on Saturday sent to judicial custody till December 30 after CBI said he was not required for further custodial interrogation in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

Special CBI judge Arvind Kumar also sent Tyagi's cousin Sanjeev Tyagi and lawyer Gautam Khaitan, co-accused in the case, to jail after the probe agency did not seek custody.

The next date of hearing is on December 21.

Rawat to be new Army chief, Dhanoa of IAF

The government announced on Saturday that Lt Gen Bipin Rawat will be the next Chief of Army Staff, while Air Marshal BS Dhanoa will be the next Chief of Air Staff. Bipin Rawat replaces Gen Dalbir Singh, who retires on January 10.

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply