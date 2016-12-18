AgustaWestland scam: Ex-IAF chief, 2 others sent to jail till Dec 30

Former IAFâÂÂchief SP Tyagi
New Delhi: Former IAFâÂÂchief SP Tyagi was on Saturday sent to judicial custody till December 30 after CBI said he was not required for further custodial interrogation in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.
Special CBI judge Arvind Kumar also sent Tyagi's cousin Sanjeev Tyagi and lawyer Gautam Khaitan, co-accused in the case, to jail after the probe agency did not seek custody.
The next date of hearing is on December 21.
