AgustaWestland scam: NBW against Christian Michel James, three summoned

New Delhi: A court on Saturday issued an open-ended Non-Bailable Warrant agai­nst British national Christian Michel James and su­­mmoned a company and two other accused in the AgustaWestland scam.

Special Judge Arvind Ku­m­ar issued the fresh warr­ant against James and the su­m­mons against Delhi-based Media Exim Pvt. Ltd. and its Directors RK Nanda and former Director JB Subramaniyam under Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after they did not appear in court. The next hearing is on February 22.