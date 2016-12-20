Ahead of 2017 elections, BMC wants to clear road development projects

Eyeing the February 2017 polls, BMC has decided to clear development proposals worth over Rs. 1,220 crore on Wednesday. Seventy proposals are on the agenda, which will be tabled at the standing committee meeting for the final approval. According to officials at the Shiv Sena-BJP-led civic body, the model code of conduct will be in effect from the first week of January 2017.



A senior BMC said, "Considering tomorrow’s meeting may be the second last meet before the code of conduct comes into effect, BMC wants to clear as many new projects with least discussion as possible."



Opposition party corporators, however, are miffed with the idea of passing multiple proposals in one meet. SP group leader in BMC Rais Shaikh said, "This is misuse of power. There’s hardly any time to discuss so many proposals in a single meeting."

Big projects in the list Construction of the broken part of bridge at Sion-Bandra Link Road in Dharavi at Rs. 15 crore

Resurfacing of road connecting to SCLR (Santacruz-Chembur Link Road) at Rs. 14 crore

Diversion of Somaya nullas near Eastern Express Highway at Rs. 46 crore