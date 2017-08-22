Ahead of MSG verdict in sexual harassment case, Haryana govt want law and order



Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

The Haryana government today urged the Dera Sacha Sauda followers to help in maintain law and order in the state in the view of a court's judgment in a sexual exploitation case against the Dera chief on August 25. The special CBI court in Panchkula will pronounce the judgment in sexual exploitation case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on August 25.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Ram Niwas urged the Dera followers after holding a video-conference with police and civil administration regarding the law-and-order situationin view of the judgment of the court concerning Dera head. He was accompanied by Director General of Police B S Sandhu.

"The word 'Premi' is associated with names of Dera followers and they perform social service. It is hoped that Dera followers will present a good example with the same spirit and help in maintaining peace and brotherhood in the state," he said. Both the police and civil administration are fully alert and sensitive spots have been identified where regular checking is being done by police teams, said the home secretary.

The police can make preventive arrests if any anti-social elements tries to disturb the law-and-order situation, he said. "We would not let anyone disturb the peace. If anybody tries to disturb the peace, he would be punished," he said. Referring to Centre's assistance, Niwas said 35 companies of paramilitary forces had already reached the state.

'We have requested the Centre to provide additional forces and it is hoped that the state will soon get it. Apart from this, leave of the state police personnel has been cancelled," he said. The police would keep vigil on anti-social elements through drone cameras and surveillance of the entire area would be conducted, he said. Videography would also be carried out in sensitive areas to prevent any untoward incident.

Niwas said all officers have been asked to constitute peace committees in the districts and take assistance of influential people. Apart from this, revenue and other officials have also been asked to maintain coordination with Dera followers in villages. Contact is being established with Dera followers and efforts are being made to maintain peace, he said.

He said the inter'state borders have been sealed and anti-social elements were being monitored through check-posts. "We are also keeping a watch on inter-district movements to ensure that anti-social elements do not succeeed in disturbing peace and law and order. Internet services could also be disrupted, if required," he said.

Meanwhile, Sandhu said the law and order situation in Haryana would be maintained before and after the court's judgment in the case. The DGP said he himself had visited nine sensitive districts and instructed officers of the police and civil administration to maintain law and order. The Haryana police are fully prepared to deal with any kind of situation, he said.