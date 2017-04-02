Ahead of PM's J&K visit, attack on Army convoy, 2 soldiers hurt



Army personnel look at a damaged vehicle after a convoy was attacked on the national highway in Srinagar on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Srinagar: At least two soldi­ers were injured in a militant attack on an Army convoy near a hospital on Parimpora-Panthachowk bypass road on Saturday, police said.

According to police, mis­cre­ants started pelting stones at cops and CRPF personnel soon after the attack, triggering clashes. "The militants opened fire on the convoy near SKIMS Hospital Bemina around 1.15 pm. Two soldiers on board the last vehicle of the convoy were injured in the attack," the official said. The attack comes a day ahead of PM Modi's visit to the state to inaugurate the 9.2 km Nashri-Chenani tunnel.

Meanwhile, an Army soldier was killed in an explosion near the LoC in Poonch district. Police said exact cause of the blast is being ascertained.