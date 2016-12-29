AIADMK cadres attack expelled MP Sasikala Pushpa's husband



Lingeswara Thilagan was rescued by the police. Pic/AFP

Chennai: AIADMK cadres yesterday attacked and injured the husband of expelled MP Sasikala Pushpa, who was accused of trying to create a law-and-order problem ahead of todays General Council meeting to elect a new General Secretary.

While initial reports suggested that the attacked man, who was seen bleeding profusely, was Pushpa's lawyer, police later clarified he was her husband Lingeswara Thilagan, who has been detained for interrogation.

AIADMK supporters rained blows on Thilagan, who had stayed put there despite being asked to leave. They started gathering at the party headquarters following information that Pushpa, expelled by Jayalalithaa for anti-party activities, could come there ahead of the General Council, possibly to seek an invitation to attend it.