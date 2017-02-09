AIADMK legislators will vote as per their conscience: O. Panneerselvam

O. Panneerselvam

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's caretaker Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said on Thursday party legislators will have the chance to vote as per their conscience and he would be able to prove his majority. Panneerselvam also said he personally did not have any suspicion on the death of J. Jayalalithaa.

In an interview to a Tamil channel Panneerselvam declining to reveal the number of legislators who were supporting him said he would prove his strength on the floor of the house. On Wednesday Panneerselvam said a commission of inquiry headed by a sitting Supreme Court judge would be set up to probe into the death of Jayalalithaa.

She passed away on December 5, 2016 after being admitted to Apollo Hospitals for 75 days. There is widespread doubt about her death and hence the probe. Panneerselvam had resigned as Chief Minister on February 5, and his resignation was accepted by Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao.

On that day AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala was elected as the leader of the legislature party so that she could become the Chief Minister. Rao had asked Panneerselvam to continue till alternate arrangement was made. On Thursday in a dramatic turn of events, Panneerselvam after meditating 40 minutes at Jayalalithaa's memorial dropped the 'Paneer Bomb'.

He said he was compelled to resign as Chief Minister and propose Sasikala for the post of leader of legislature party. While majority of the legislators are with Sasikala, around five legislators are with Panneerselvam. Governor Rao was expected to reach here later on Thursday and Sasikala was slated to present the letters of AIADMK legislators supporting her and stake claim to form the government.

Meanwhile DMK Working President M.K. Stalin in a statement said Governor should see that the vote of confidence is held in the state assembly. He also said the AIADMK legislators were being housed in resorts.

'AIADMK legislators will vote as per their conscience'