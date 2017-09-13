AIADMK sacks Sasikala as interim general secretary

VKâÂÂÂÂSasikala
The AIADMK's top policy making body on Wednesday showed the door to incarcerated interim general secretary VK Sasikala, removing her from the post and declaring all appointments made by her as invalid.
The General Council meet also did away with the powerful General Secretary post, adopting resolutions to these effect.
The keenly awaited meeting declared as invalid all appointments and removals made by Sasikala till February 15 when she surrendered in a Bengaluru court in connection with a corruption case.
With the general council declaring that decisions taken by Sasikala were not valid, the appointment of her nephew Dhinkaran to the post by her is also annulled by default.
Sasikala was appointed to the post on December 29 by the AIADMK general council in the aftermath of the death of party supremo J Jayalalithaa.
DMK moves HC
The DMK yesterday moved the Madras High Court, seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu governor to order a floor test for the K Palaniswami-led state government in the Assembly in the wake of a group of ruling AIADMK MLAs withdrawing support to the chief minister.
