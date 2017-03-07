AIIMS hands Jayalalithaa's medical report to Tamil Nadu government



J Jayalalithaa

New Delhi: The AIIMS yesterday handed over the medical report of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, by its doctors to the state government.

The report contains the analysis of Jayalalithaa's health condition by the doctors of the premier institute during their five visits to Chennai.

AIIMS Deputy Director (Administration) V Srinivas said that the state government had yesterday sought the visit notes of the delegation for its official records. The move assumes significance against the backdrop of doubts being raised from different quarters over the former AIADMK chief's death on December 5.

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan told reporters in New Delhi after receiving the report by AIIMS doctors that there "is no basis to the speculation which has been circulated in the media" on Jayalalithaa's treatment.

To quash these kinds of speculations, the medical report by AIIMS doctors has been received "from the Government of India at our request", he said.