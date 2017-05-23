AIMPLB to issue advisory to qazis; Muslims resorting to triple talaq will face 'social boycott'



The AIMPLB said it will "socially boycott" Muslims who resort to saying talaq in one go. File Pic for Representation

Muslims resorting to triple talaq will face "social boycott," and an advisory will be issued to 'Qazis' that they should tell the grooms that they will not resort to such a form of divorce, a prominent Muslim body told the Supreme Court yesterday.

Dubbing triple talaq as an "undesirable practice" in the Shariat or Islamic law, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said a dispute between husband and wife should be settled through "mutual interaction" and a code of conduct on this has been released by it, keeping in mind the tenets of the Shariat."

The AIMPLB, which filed an affidavit, said that in order to discourage triple talaq as a form of divorce, it has decided to "socially boycott" those Muslims who resort to saying talaq in one go and reduce such divorce incidents.

It told the apex court, which had heard the pleas challenging the practice of triple talaq at length for six days, that it has already passed a resolution in its working committee meeting on April 15-16 against the practice of triple talaq.

The AIMPLB also said that it has issued "guidelines for the husband and wife at the time of dispute," which have to be followed.