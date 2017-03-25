Air Arabia plane makes emergency landing at Lucknow



Air Arabia. Pic/AFP

Lucknow: A Sharjah-bound Air Arabia flight carrying 182 passengers and crew from Kathmandu made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport after the aircraft suffered a bird hit.

However, all passengers were safe, the airline said in a statement. Due to the impact of the bird hit, some of the blades of the aircraft engine were damaged leading to its temporary grounding.

"Air Arabia flight G9532 from Kathmandu to Sharjah on March 24 experienced a bird strike shortly after departure from Kathmandu international airport. "This caused the aircraft to divert to Lucknow Amausi Airport for a routine maintenance check," the Gulf-based airline said in a statement.

The airline said all its passengers were provided with hotel accommodation. Sources also said that the Airbus A320 aircraft is undergoing maintenance and is unlikely to be airworthy anytime soon.