AirAsia staff misbehave with woman passenger in Bengaluru, FIR filed

A 28-year old woman travelling from Ranchi to Bengaluru on November 3, was allegedly subjected to misbehavior and harassment by staff members of AirAsia airlines. The passenger has filed an FIR against three AirAsia employees who meted her with the hostile treatment.

In her complaint, the passenger states that the harassment began as soon as the aircraft took off from Ranchi. She was asked to switch off her mobile phone, however, despite obliging she was faced with unnecessary comments. Further, she alleges that the staff threatened to deplane her.

According to a report in Times Now, the woman is said to have faced continued harassment even upon landing at Bengaluru airport. Despite letting other passengers board a bus to the terminal, the passenger was forced to stand alone on the tarmac along with two male staff members at 1 a.m.

The report quotes her as having described her predicament and stated, "I was left alone with two male staff of the airline at one in the night. I was clueless what was my fault. I was threatened with complaint. They told me that they will see me outside. All this happened while my friend waited outside to pick me up. The ordeal continued till about 3 am."

The incidence comes to light even as rival airline, IndiGo, is dealing with national outrage over the emergence of a video wherein the groundstaff assaulted a 59-year-old passenger at the New Delhi airport. The continued occurrence of misbehaviour by staff reflect a growing trend of negligence towards passengers in the airline industry. A case against the AirAsia employees has been registered under section 354, 560 R/W 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

