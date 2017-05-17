Air Canada flight diverted after passenger tries to open door



Representational picture

Orlando: An Air Canada flight from Jamaica to Toronto was diverted to Orlando, Florida, after authorities say a passenger became aggressive, attacked the crew with coffee pots and tried to open the cabin door. A federal criminal complaint says crew members and other passengers secured Brandon Michael Courneyea using zip ties.



Orlando television station WFTV reports the FBI was contacted about 7:30 pm Monday. Investigators said Courneyea yelled at passengers for "looking at him." He then grabbed a coffee pot from the galley and swung it at crew members before saying it would "only take one guy to take the plane down."



He lunged for a rear door and began pulling the lever. Federal agents arrested Courneyea, who faces several charges. It's not clear whether he has a lawyer.